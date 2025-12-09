YouTuber Rajab Butt deported from UK

YouTuber Rajab Butt seen in this undated image. — Instagram/@Rajab.butt94

The United Kingdom has deported Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt after revoking his visa, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Butt departed for Pakistan early in the morning on a flight arranged following the expulsion orders.

According to sources, Butt’s removal stemmed from the cancellation of his British visa, which had been valid until 2027.

Investigators found that he had failed to disclose pending cases against him when applying for his visa, a key violation that prompted the UK Home Office to order his immediate departure.

The development followed an investigation launched several days ago after Britain’s MI-6 detained Butt and his fellow YouTuber, Nadeem Naniwala, acting on anonymous complaints alleging their involvement in terrorism-related activities.

Sources told Geo News that both men were cleared of terrorism links during the inquiry.

However, while Naniwala — a British national — was released, Butt’s documents were sent to the Home Office for further examination. It was during this scrutiny that authorities discovered the undeclared active cases. Pakistani institutions had reportedly already communicated this information to UK authorities.

Following the findings, the British government issued Butt a formal letter instructing him to leave the country without delay. A person close to Butt confirmed the deportation, while Naniwala also verified the development, saying he was accompanying Butt back to Pakistan.

The UK earlier said that Butt’s deportation was carried out in accordance with immigration regulations related to visa violations.

'Protective bail'

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Butt and TikToker Nadeem Naniwala in cybercrime and other pending cases registered against them in Pakistan.

The court directed authorities not to arrest the two content creators upon their arrival at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday and ordered both men to appear before the IHC tomorrow.

Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas issued the directives after taking up the matter involving multiple cases, including cybercrime complaints, filed against the two content creators.

According to the court, the suspects must present themselves before the bench on Wednesday as part of the protective bail requirements.