Ayeza Khan stuns fans with vibrant saree looks

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan poses during a photoshoot. — Instagram/@ayezakhan.ak

Ayeza Khan’s style vibes are once again trending on social media, with her latest snaps inspiring women to embrace vibrant saree fashion.

The saree is not only a traditional South Asian outfit but also a favourite choice for both formal and casual occasions in women’s fashion. This time, Ayeza Khan’s wardrobe has further elevated its presence in the fashion world.

The recently shared pictures, taken in Muree's hill station Bhurban, showcase another stunning look of the Humraz actress.

A white chenille fabric saree paired with a bead-embellished blouse makes her ensemble stand out from the crowd.

Additionally, her blushing cheeks and flamenco-red lipstick complete the look, adding a youthful glow.

Earlier, Ayeza surprised fans with short hair, sharp makeup, and winter-inspired outfits that garnered widespread appreciation.

The actress hinted at more surprises, writing that there is "more to come" as "29 days still left" until the New Year.