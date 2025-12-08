Korangi's Waqar Hussain shines at Pakistan Idol with melodious voice

Pakistan Idol 2025 contestant Waqar Hussain in this undated photo. — Geo News

The soulful voice rising from the streets of Karachi’s Korangi has now captivated audiences on the grand stage of Pakistan Idol.

Waqar Hussain, who has secured a place among the Top 16 contestants, has earned recognition through sheer hard work, passion, and a rich musical heritage.

Waqar belongs to the distinguished musical lineage that spread its fragrance across the world through the legendary Sufi maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

He developed an intense passion for music from childhood — a passion that continues to reflect in the new generation of his family.

His father, Imdad Hussain, is a skilled sitar player, while his brother, Ashfaq Hussain, is associated with Sufi music.

Waqar says that although his family showers him with love, they never compromise when it comes to music and its discipline.

Speaking to Geo News, Waqar said that Pakistan Idol has brought a remarkable change to his life. The platform has not only given him recognition but also strengthened his belief in his dreams.

“With faith, belief, and sincere effort, young people can achieve any destination,” he remarked. Waqar’s father, Hussain, emphasised that every aspiring singer must be connected to classical music and raags, which were once considered the essential foundation for all vocalists.

Waqar’s brother, Hussain, added that their father put great effort into teaching both brothers music.

“We try to create the kind of music today’s youth wants to listen to,” he said. Platforms like Pakistan Idol are turning the dreams of young singers into reality, and Waqar Hussain’s success stands as a shining example of that promise.