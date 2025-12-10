YouTuber Rajab Butt gets transit bail in gambling app promotion case

YouTuber Rajab Butt seen in this undated image. —Facebook/@rajab.butt

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved 10-day transit bail for YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Naniwala, who are facing cybercrime cases related to promoting a gambling application.

The development comes a day after the United Kingdom deported Butt after revoking his visa.

Hearing the bail plea, IHC's Justice Inam Ameen Minhas also directed the suspects to approach the relevant courts.

During the hearing today, the petitioners' lawyer requested the court to grant 15-day transit bail, maintaining that a separate case had also been registered against the suspects in Karachi.

However, Justice Minhas granted 10-day transit bail, instructing both individuals to approach the relevant trial court within this period.

The court also ordered the two to seek appropriate legal remedies from the concerned court within the given timeframe. The suspects face charges under cybercrime laws for allegedly promoting a gambling application.

A day earlier, the IHC had directed authorities not to arrest Butt upon his arrival at the airport. Justice Minhas had issued the order while hearing the protective bail plea.

Speaking to journalists at the court premises, Butt said that he will appear in Karachi court within the next 10 days. He said he was never deported, saying, "I was not deported; one does not return via business class after deportation.”

He said that his visa had been cancelled and he had already submitted a request to the UK Home Office regarding the cases filed against him. Butt also confirmed that his name is not on the Exit Control List (ECL) and stressed that he will remain in Pakistan as long as his case is ongoing.

"I may have to go abroad for visits occasionally, but my residence will remain in Pakistan."

Naniwala said his visa has not been cancelled and, in fact, that he holds UK citizenship.

According to sources, Butt’s deportation stemmed from the cancellation of his British visa, which had been valid until 2027.

The British investigators found that he had failed to disclose pending cases against him when applying for his visa, a key violation that prompted the UK Home Office to order his immediate departure.

The development followed an investigation launched several days ago after Britain’s MI-6 detained Butt and his fellow YouTuber Naniwala, acting on anonymous complaints alleging their involvement in terrorism-related activities.

Sources told Geo News that both men were cleared of terrorism links during the inquiry.