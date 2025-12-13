YouTube takes down Urdu reality show 'Lazawal Ishq' in Pakistan

Host Ayesha Omar poses in front of the villa on the set of dating show Lazawal Ishq in Istanbul. — [email protected]

YouTube has hit pause on a first Urdu reality show "Lazawal Ishq", or "Eternal Love" in Pakistan. The "Lazawal Ishq", or "Eternal Love", aired 50 episodes before it was recently taken off YouTube in the country, though it is still available elsewhere.

The format, reminiscent of the British reality hit "Love Island", pushed boundaries that the local entertainment typically avoids.

"Our programme might not be watchable in Pakistan due to political reasons," the show posted on its Instagram page.

It advised the Pakistani viewers to use virtual private networks (VPNs) to continue watching.

YouTube did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment on why the show was suspended.

The show's trailer starts with the host, actor Ayesha Omer, entering the villa in a white dress, where she meets contestants who are to choose a partner of their liking and test their compatibility through 100 episodes.

The Urdu-language show proved popular, with the inaugural trailer getting over two million views.

The online buzz underscored a growing divide between the country's younger, digitally connected audience and traditional gatekeepers anxious about changing values.

A petition was also filed to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), seeking a ban and claiming the show goes against the country's "religious and social values by showing unmarried men and women living together".

The regulator acknowledged receiving "a lot of complaints" about "Eternal Love" but said it did not have jurisdiction over digital platforms.

Pemra advised petitioning the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, which oversees online content. It did not respond to requests for comment.