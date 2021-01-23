Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 23 2021
By
Web Desk

UHS Lahore issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

The building of University of Health Sciences Lahore. File photo. 

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences Lahore has issued the provisional merit list for the open merit MBBS/BDS session for 2020-21.

The top 4,500 candidates have been given seats in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab, the varsity wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Candidates can check the provisional list for open merit MBBS/BDS here.

If they have any complaints, the candidates can visit this link.

The varsity also announced the provisional merit list of MBBS/BDS session 2020-2021 for AJK nationals and refugees of 1947 and 1989.


More From Pakistan:

Balochistan fishermen instructed to remain cautious amid storm fears

Balochistan fishermen instructed to remain cautious amid storm fears
Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding

Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding
Shafqat Mehmood says encroachment on Pakistan Railways’ land may jeopardize ML-1 project

Shafqat Mehmood says encroachment on Pakistan Railways’ land may jeopardize ML-1 project
PTI foreign funding case: ECP to hold open hearing after scrutiny committee submits report

PTI foreign funding case: ECP to hold open hearing after scrutiny committee submits report
Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping

Karachi pizza delivery rider missing for the last nine days, family suspects kidnapping
Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening

Weather update: Karachi likely to remain dusty till evening
Resolve problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities, CM Mahmood Khan tells HEC

Resolve problems faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa varsities, CM Mahmood Khan tells HEC
UN asks staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

UN asks staff to avoid travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines
Two policewomen from KP representing Pakistan at UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan

Two policewomen from KP representing Pakistan at UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan
China to direct companies to speed up export of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan

China to direct companies to speed up export of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan
Afghan peace: Biden administration assures Pakistan of continued assistance

Afghan peace: Biden administration assures Pakistan of continued assistance
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund announces yearly scholarship scheme

Balochistan Education Endowment Fund announces yearly scholarship scheme

Latest

view all