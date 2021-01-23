UHS Lahore issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

The building of University of Health Sciences Lahore. File photo.

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences Lahore has issued the provisional merit list for the open merit MBBS/BDS session for 2020-21.

The top 4,500 candidates have been given seats in the medical and dental colleges of Punjab, the varsity wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Candidates can check the provisional list for open merit MBBS/BDS here.

If they have any complaints, the candidates can visit this link.

The varsity also announced the provisional merit list of MBBS/BDS session 2020-2021 for AJK nationals and refugees of 1947 and 1989.



