HEC issues advisory for Pakistani students enrolled in China universities

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2019 shows the opening ceremony for postgraduate students 2019 at Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Meanwhile, over 7,000 postgraduate and doctoral students attended the activities to mark the first year of Western China Science & Technology Innovation Harbour. — Xinhua

  • The immigration policies for international students to China have not been determined yet
  • Students enrolled in universities are advised to continue attending online classes 
  • Any updated study visa policy to be notified when received from Chinese side, says HEC

The Higher Education Commission on Saturday issued an advisory for Pakistani students enrolled in China's universities on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, Islamabad.

In the advisory, it was mentioned that the second wave of COVID-19 and further mutation of coronavirus had increased the spread of the pandemic during the last two months.

The immigration policies for international students to China have not been determined yet

Since the students are already enrolled in Chinese universities and taking online classes, they are advised to continue to attend online classes of their respective programmes and keep close contact with their respective Chinese institutions, the advisory said.

"The Chinese government will make proper arrangements depending upon the actual evaluation of the pandemic situation for the return of Pakistani students to respective Chinese institutions," it said.

Any updated study visa policy would be notified as and when received from the Chinese side, the HEC added.

