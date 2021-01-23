Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 23 2021
Priyanka Chopra opens up about life in quarantine with Nick Jonas

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Priyanka Chopra contemplated on her eye-opening experience of living in lockdown with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra bared it all about life has changed during lockdown with her husband Nick Jonas.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the global icon contemplated on her eye-opening experience of living in lockdown with the singer.

She recalled how they didn't really have the time to get to know each other very much because of their individual careers. However, with ample amount of time on their hands to come closer, quarantine period was a "real gift" for the two, Priyanka revealed.

"I love the fact that at the end of quarantine, we still liked each other. So that's great," the 38-year-old actress told USA Today.

On the work front, Priyanka's new release The White Tiger released on Netflix today, January 23, 2021.

