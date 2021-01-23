Fissures emerge in PPP, PML-N strategies to overthrow govt

Differences in approach between the PPP and PML-N to oust the incumbent government have started to show more prominently, after PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal seemed to disagree a no-confidence motion is the way to go.



During a press conference on Saturday, a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recommended that the Opposition table a no-confidence motion in the parliament, Iqbal said that this is an "old recommendation".

He said the tactic did not work in the Senate when a no-confidence motion was tabled to oust the chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, and deputy chairman Mandviwalla, despite the Opposition having the numbers required.



Iqbal did however invite Bilawal to share any numbers he may have which could lead to a successful vote.

"This is a PPP recommendation, an old one [...] but where the PML-N is concerned, we believe that if Bilawal Bhutto sahab has such numbers, then he may definitely share them with us if he believes can help the Opposition table a no-confidence motion.



"In the Senate (bid to oust the chairman and deputy chairman), we saw that despite having the numbers, we did not succeed in such a vote," Iqbal said.

Bilawal calls for no-confidence motion bid against PM Imran Khan

The PML-N secretary-general said there is "only one path" the Opposition must take, and that is a "decisive long march" against the government.

He said March is an ideal month for the long march.

Rana Sanaullah, meanwhile, was of the view that a no-confidence motion is also possible, given the fact that "the coalition parties may choose to distance themselves" from the government, after all the "scandals" that have emerged against the PTI.



'Govt trying to divert attention from its failures'