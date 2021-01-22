Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal calls for no-confidence motion bid against PM Imran Khan

Friday Jan 22, 2021

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Larkana Industrial Estate, in Larkana, on January 22, 2021. — YouTube

LARKANA: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called for the Opposition parties to mount a no-confidence motion bid against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He has advised this with the view that it will be much more effective than the ongoing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies.

"Even 10 rallies will not yield the kind of results as a strategy meeting over a cup of tea which is sure to cause the government to break a sweat," he said, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Larkana Industrial Estate.

He said he will speak to the Opposition parties to "strike" in the assembly.

"The democratic way to send this incompetent, illegal, unqualified prime minister is through a no-confidence motion," said the PPP chairman.

More to follow.

