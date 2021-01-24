Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Web Desk

CNG stations reopen in Lahore, Islamabad for 12 hours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

After a 37-day closure, CNG stations across Punjab and Islamabad have resumed supply. Photo: File
  • The gas supply at CNG stations will be cut off at 6:00pm today.
  • Supply was suspended for more than a month due to a severe shortage of gas in winter

After a 37-day closure, CNG stations across Punjab and Islamabad have resumed supply for a 12-hour period on Sunday.

The gas supply at CNG stations will be cut off at 6:00pm today, Geo News reported.

Central Leader of CNG Association Fayyaz Paracha said the supply was suspended for more than a month due to severe shortage of gas in winter. The commodity was being supplied to domestic consumers by stopping supply to CNG stations, he added.

Read more: Gas crisis: Sindh gas stations reopen after 6 days of closure

Paracha hoped that the CNG sector would be allowed to import LNG itself next winter to ensure the business remains uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were seen outside Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the metropolis Sunday morning as gas stations reopened after nearly a week.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan yet to place orders for Oxford-Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan yet to place orders for Oxford-Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine
Pakistan approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Gas crisis: Sindh gas stations reopen after 6 days of closure

Gas crisis: Sindh gas stations reopen after 6 days of closure
Hussain Nawaz challenges govt to furnish proof of corruption committed by Sharif family

Hussain Nawaz challenges govt to furnish proof of corruption committed by Sharif family
Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'

Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'
Rawalpindi man killed during TikTok stunt on railway track

Rawalpindi man killed during TikTok stunt on railway track
Pakistan 'paying the price for historic incompetence': Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan 'paying the price for historic incompetence': Maryam Nawaz

Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting

Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting
UHS Lahore issues provisional merit list for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan college's MBBS seats

UHS Lahore issues provisional merit list for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan college's MBBS seats
Sheikh Rasheed backs Bilawal, says no-confidence motion 'only way to oust govt'

Sheikh Rasheed backs Bilawal, says no-confidence motion 'only way to oust govt'
Fissures emerge in PDM as PPP, PML-N propose divergent strategies to overthrow govt

Fissures emerge in PDM as PPP, PML-N propose divergent strategies to overthrow govt
Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Latest

view all