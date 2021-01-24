CNG stations reopen in Lahore, Islamabad for 12 hours

After a 37-day closure, CNG stations across Punjab and Islamabad have resumed supply. Photo: File

After a 37-day closure, CNG stations across Punjab and Islamabad have resumed supply for a 12-hour period on Sunday.

The gas supply at CNG stations will be cut off at 6:00pm today, Geo News reported.

Central Leader of CNG Association Fayyaz Paracha said the supply was suspended for more than a month due to severe shortage of gas in winter. The commodity was being supplied to domestic consumers by stopping supply to CNG stations, he added.

Paracha hoped that the CNG sector would be allowed to import LNG itself next winter to ensure the business remains uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were seen outside Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the metropolis Sunday morning as gas stations reopened after nearly a week.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.