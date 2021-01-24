Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Gas crisis: Sindh gas stations reopen after 6 days of closure

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Long queues outside CNG stations. Photo: Geo NewsFile
  • Gas stations reopened after nearly a week across Sindh on Sunday.
  • The stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00am on Sunday.

KARACHI: Long queues of vehicles were seen outside Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the metropolis Sunday morning as gas stations reopened after nearly a week.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.

Read more: Sindh's gas reserves to only last 12 years: energy minister

SSGC had earlier announced the opening of CNG stations at 8:00 am from Thursday but later extended the closure for another 48 hours across Sindh.

The authorities had previously warned that the gas shortage will heighten in January because of the authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG.

More From Pakistan:

Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'

Canadian authorities declare Karima Baloch's death 'non-criminal'
Rawalpindi man killed during TikTok stunt on railway track

Rawalpindi man killed during TikTok stunt on railway track
Pakistan 'paying the price for historic incompetence': Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan 'paying the price for historic incompetence': Maryam Nawaz

Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting

Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting
UHS Lahore issues provisional merit list for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan college's MBBS seats

UHS Lahore issues provisional merit list for Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan college's MBBS seats
Sheikh Rasheed backs Bilawal, says no-confidence motion 'only way to oust govt'

Sheikh Rasheed backs Bilawal, says no-confidence motion 'only way to oust govt'
Fissures emerge in PDM as PPP, PML-N propose divergent strategies to overthrow govt

Fissures emerge in PDM as PPP, PML-N propose divergent strategies to overthrow govt
Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test
HEC issues advisory for Pakistani students enrolled in China universities

HEC issues advisory for Pakistani students enrolled in China universities
Cannoli owners put to shame in Ali Gul Pir, George Fulton parody video

Cannoli owners put to shame in Ali Gul Pir, George Fulton parody video
Title of 'Mufti' withdrawn from Abdul Qavi post Hareem Shah episode

Title of 'Mufti' withdrawn from Abdul Qavi post Hareem Shah episode
UHS Lahore issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

UHS Lahore issues provisional list of candidates for open merit MBBS/BDS

Latest

view all