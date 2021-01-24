Gas crisis: Sindh gas stations reopen after 6 days of closure

Long queues outside CNG stations. Photo: Geo NewsFile

KARACHI: Long queues of vehicles were seen outside Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the metropolis Sunday morning as gas stations reopened after nearly a week.

According to a spokesperson of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG stations will remain open across Sindh for 24 hours from 8:00am Sunday.

SSGC had earlier announced the opening of CNG stations at 8:00 am from Thursday but later extended the closure for another 48 hours across Sindh.



The authorities had previously warned that the gas shortage will heighten in January because of the authorities' failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG.