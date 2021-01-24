Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 24 2021
Dr Sania Nishtar warns people not to fall for fake Ehsaas Programme messages

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday warned people not to fall for fake messages inviting them to call a certain number to avail a grant under the government's social protection initiative, Ehsaas.

Under the Ehsaas umbrella, the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was launched in April 2020 to help vulnerable families facing financial hardships due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Dr Nishtar is a key figure for the Rs203bn programme, leading its implementation across the country, which includes a stipend of Rs12,000, that has been distributed to millions of families.

She has warned that any messages sent by Ehsaas come only from the number 8171.

"This message you have received is absolutely fake," she told the recipient of a text saying that a grant of Rs33,500 has been approved and that the given cell phone number should be reached to claim it.

Dr Nishtar said that anyone receiving such messages should complain via SMS on 03351058050 and 03351058051.

