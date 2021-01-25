Can't connect right now! retry
PDM to convene 'important meeting' on February 4: sources

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

  • During the meeting, consultations will be held on jointly contesting the Senate elections
  • The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman
  • Sources disclosed that the meeting will also formulate a strategy for the February 5 meeting at Liaquat Bagh.

ISLAMABAD: An "important" meeting of the anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been scheduled for February 4, according to sources.

According to the sources, the meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the first week of February in which consultations will be held on jointly contesting the Senate elections.

Sources said that the meeting will also discuss a possible no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Assembly speaker and Punjab chief minister.

Sources disclosed that the meeting will also formulate a strategy for the February 5 meeting at Liaquat Bagh.

