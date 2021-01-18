Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad to attend PDM meeting today

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz during PDM rally. Photo: AFP
  • Maryam reached Islamabad on Sunday to attend the PDM meeting.
  • The PDM leaders are meeting in the Federal Capital to finalise strategy for the ECP protest.
  • She will start her rally from Nawaz Sharif Park Rawalpindi on January 19.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) steering committee meeting today.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his home in the federal capital to finalise the strategy for the protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tomorrow. 

Maryam reached Islamabad on Sunday to attend the PDM meeting.  

According to party sources, Maryam will start her rally from Nawaz Sharif Park Rawalpindi and reach Kashmir Chowk after passing through various areas of the city on January 19. 

Other PDM leaders will also reach Kashmir Chowk in the form of rallies, where they will ride a special container and march towards the ECP.

The Opposition leaders are planning to stage a protest there against delay in the announcement of the PTI foreign funding case which is pending for the last six years.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leadership has directed the party’s Rawalpindi organisation including MNAs, MPAs, and ticket-holders to bring a maximum number of people to the protest venue to show its strength on January 19. 

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would also reach Islamabad to attend the PDM steering committee meeting and hopefully he would also join the PDM rally outside the ECP.

