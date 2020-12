Here's a list of PMC recognized medical and dental colleges in Pakistan

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued a list of medical and dental colleges, both from private and public sectors, that it recognizes.



In the list of public sector medical colleges, three are from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, one from Balochistan, 10 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 19 from Punjab, and 12 from Sindh.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan each have one private sector medical college, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 10, Punjab 43, and 17 in Sindh.

The list, talking about public sector dental colleges, mentions that there is one in Balochistan, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab each, while seven from Sindh.



Meanwhile, six private dental colleges are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24 are from Punjab, while 12 are from Sindh.



The complete list of PMC-recognized public medical colleges

The complete list of PMC-recognized private medical colleges

The complete list of PMC-recognized public dental colleges