sports
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

'Eyes forward, mind focused, heart ready': Hassan Ali fired up for South Africa series

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Pacer Hassan Ali. Picture courtesy PCB

KARACHI: Pacer Hassan Ali is ready to take on Proteas in the two-match Test series starting tomorrow (Tuesday).

South Africa and Pakistan will lock horns in the first Test match of the series on Tuesday, January 26 in Karachi. 

Pakistan announced its 17-player squad for the series on Sunday with Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha being left out as probables for the first Test.

Read more: 'Back on track': The re-rise of Hasan Ali in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

A day before the first match, Ali shared a picture of himself in his kit tossing a ball.

"Eyes Forward. Mind Focused. Heart Ready."


