'Back on track': The re-rise of Hasan Ali in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: If there’s one success story to be celebrated from the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy — Pakistan’s premier domestic tournament, it has to be that of Hasan Ali — the captain of Central Punjab.

The re-rise of Hasan Ali not only showcased his return to the form but it it also highlighted his role as the architect of the remarkable fight-back by Central Punjab in the tournament.

The defending champions were trailing at the bottom of the table even after 6 rounds of the tournament. Led by Hasan Ali however, who stepped in as captain after Azhar Ali left to join Pakistan team in New Zealand, the team didn’t lose hope.

Hasan’s performance played a major role in the team’s fight back from the bottom and being placed as joint winners of the tournament after the nail-biting final ended in a tie — a first ever tied final in the history of first-class cricket.

No wonder the 25-year-old fast bowler was named the best player of the tournament — with 43 wickets to his credit, the most by any fast bowler in the tournament and 273 runs, including a century in final and two half-centuries.

But, this wasn’t an easy task for him as he was making a comeback from injury.

“It was very challenging for me as I was making a comeback after multiple injuries that kept me out of action,” he said.

“Whatever I went through in the last few months motivated me to stand up and fight back. I was eager to play cricket and was hungry to do everything that’s needed to be done for a comeback,” said a visibly satisfied Hassan after the final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan last played for Pakistan in June 2019, after which multiple injuries kept him out of action and delayed his return to the national side but now he feels that he is "back on track".

“I have worked really hard. I knew that hard work and determination can bring results for me and it has now resulted in my success here,” Hassan said.

“I am sure my fans would be happy to see me back in form now,” he added.