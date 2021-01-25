PAK vs SA: Check out batsman Abid Ali's 'cute little friend'

Pakistani batsman Abid Ali. Photo: PCB

A video of Pakistan's opening Test batsman Abid Ali feeding a cat earned praise on social media

Seems like the cricketer had a good, stress-relieving experience ahead of the match tomorrow

The team has been gearing up for the two-match Test series against South Africa which starts from tomorrow

Pakistani cricketers have lately been spotted breaking a sweat in the gym ahead of their much-anticipated, two-match Test series against South Africa tomorrow. But batsman Abid Ali is also taking some time off from his daily fitness routine and cricket practice sessions and spending it with his "cute little friend."



On Monday, the cricketer was seen feeding a cat in his spare time. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) captured the moment in a video clip and uploaded it to their official Twitter account on Monday.

It seems to be a good stress-relieving experience for the opening batsman, who will have his work cut out for him against a lethal Southy African bowling attack in the two-match Test series.

Within less than an hour, the tweet garnered more than 560 likes and several retweets.



Sports journalist Asif Khan appreciated Abid Ali for feeding the cat and wrote on Twitter that there are plenty of stray cats in the National Stadium as well.

Pakistan announced its 17-player squad for the series on Sunday with Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha being left out as probables for the first Test.

Read more: 'Eyes forward, mind focused, heart ready': Hassan Ali fired up for South Africa series

The upcoming series between Pakistan and South Africa has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation, especially among fans of the former as the Proteas tour the country for the first time in almost 14 years.



Related: PAK vs SA: How does Pakistan fare against South Africa on home turf?