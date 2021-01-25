Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

PAK vs SA: Check out batsman Abid Ali's 'cute little friend'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Pakistani batsman Abid Ali. Photo: PCB

  • A video of Pakistan's opening Test batsman Abid Ali feeding a cat earned praise on social media
  • Seems like the cricketer had a good, stress-relieving experience ahead of the match tomorrow
  • The team has been gearing up for the two-match Test series against South Africa which starts from tomorrow

Pakistani cricketers have lately been spotted breaking a sweat in the gym ahead of their much-anticipated, two-match Test series against South Africa tomorrow. But batsman Abid Ali is also taking some time off from his daily fitness routine and cricket practice sessions and spending it with his "cute little friend."

On Monday, the cricketer was seen feeding a cat in his spare time. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) captured the moment in a video clip and uploaded it to their official Twitter account on Monday.

It seems to be a good stress-relieving experience for the opening batsman, who will have his work cut out for him against a lethal Southy African bowling attack in the two-match Test series.

Within less than an hour, the tweet garnered more than 560 likes and several retweets. 

Sports journalist Asif Khan appreciated Abid Ali for feeding the cat and wrote on Twitter that there are plenty of stray cats in the National Stadium as well. 

Pakistan announced its 17-player squad for the series on Sunday with Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha being left out as probables for the first Test.

Read more: 'Eyes forward, mind focused, heart ready': Hassan Ali fired up for South Africa series

The upcoming series between Pakistan and South Africa has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation, especially among fans of the former as the Proteas tour the country for the first time in almost 14 years. 

Related:  PAK vs SA: How does Pakistan fare against South Africa on home turf?

More From Sports:

'Eyes forward, mind focused, heart ready': Hassan Ali fired up for South Africa series

'Eyes forward, mind focused, heart ready': Hassan Ali fired up for South Africa series
PAK vs SA: How does Pakistan fare against South Africa on home turf?

PAK vs SA: How does Pakistan fare against South Africa on home turf?
PSL 6: Franchises give PCB post-dated cheques

PSL 6: Franchises give PCB post-dated cheques

After conquering MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov seeks a football debut

After conquering MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov seeks a football debut
Pakistan has a fighting chance to improve its record against South Africa, Misbah says

Pakistan has a fighting chance to improve its record against South Africa, Misbah says
Shadab teases Sarfaraz for exercising 'to have a body like Faf Du Plessis'

Shadab teases Sarfaraz for exercising 'to have a body like Faf Du Plessis'
PCB announces 17-player squad for Pakistan's first Test against South Africa

PCB announces 17-player squad for Pakistan's first Test against South Africa
35 women footballers from Chitral come to Islamabad for professional training

35 women footballers from Chitral come to Islamabad for professional training
Pak vs SA: Faf du Plessis says he expects a 'very tough' Pakistani side

Pak vs SA: Faf du Plessis says he expects a 'very tough' Pakistani side
Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Pak vs SA: Revised traffic plan issued for Karachi Test
Skipper Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play 'fearless', 'aggressive' cricket

Skipper Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play 'fearless', 'aggressive' cricket
Pak vs SA: Yasir Shah says he 'still has cricket left' in him

Pak vs SA: Yasir Shah says he 'still has cricket left' in him

Latest

view all