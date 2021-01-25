Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Monday Jan 25, 2021

A file photo of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. 
  • In 2020, ASF foils several attempts of gold smuggling, money laundering, says annual report
  • A bid to smuggle more than 37kg of ice and heroin ice was foiled, says report
  • Report says 2,420 illegal weapons and ammunition were seized at different airports

The Airport Security Force (ASF) has recovered more than 3,500 kilogrammes from airports across the country, according to its annual performance report seen by Jang.

The annual report revealed that the ASF foiled several attempts of gold smuggling, money laundering, recovered narcotics worth billions of rupees, and arrested dozens of suspects throughout the year.

According to the report, ASF seized more than 40kg of gold at various airports during 2020, which was being smuggled into the country. The confiscated goods are worth more than Rs2.87 billion.

Moreover, ASF foiled money laundering attempts by conducting operations at several airports. The currencies seized include US dollars, pounds, euros, Saudi riyal, and other currencies. A total of Rs1.55 billion in foreign currency was recovered.

According to the ASF report, more than 70kg of heroin and 3,664kg of hashish were recovered, while a bid to smuggle more than 37kg of ice and heroin ice was foiled.

The security force also seized 2,420 illegal weapons and ammunition at different airports across the country.

