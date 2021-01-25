PAK vs SA: Mark Boucher ready to make 'brave calls' to win series against Pakistan





South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher. — Reuters/File

Boucher says South Africa are not scared to try something different

South African head coach says "brave calls" needed to defeat Pakistan

Boucher hints at using more than one spinner in the first Test

South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher knows it will take tough decisions and "brave calls" against Pakistan in the upcoming Test series between the two sides which will get underway from tomorrow.



Speaking to media via an online news conference, the former South African wicketkeeper said that the Proteas have arrived in the country with the mindset to achieve an away series victory.



"We've got the mindset that we're not scared to go in and try something different. We can see very clearly by the selection of the squad, and, the conditions in front of us that they are going with a spin mindset,” he said.

“We've definitely come here with a mindset that if you want to win a series away from home, you’ve got to make a couple of brave calls,” Boucher added.

'Luscious, green outfields'

Boucher said that the pitches in Pakistan had and the conditions here were ripe for spinners, hinting that the visitors would opt for more than one spinner in the first Test match.

“I think the conditions are completely different to what I've seen in the past. You're getting luscious, green outfields. We got here with something in mind with what we're going to get into conditions and I think it's not [like] what we thought it was going to be,” he said.



“We found that the outfield is very green and quite moist as well. So, I don't know how big a weapon reverse swing is going to be. I certainly looked at the wickets and judging by the way that Pakistan has selected a squad, I think it's definitely going to turn so I think it's the conditions are going to be like the proper subcontinent conditions,” the South African coach highlighted.

He also hinted that South Africa’s final XI on Tuesday will have “more than one spinner”.

He also highlighted on importance of having the mindset of taking 20 wickets to win the Test instead of being defensive, adding that there may be some surprises when the teams enter the field tomorrow.

“Whatever team you select, there'll be a lot of thought that goes into how are we going to pick up 20 wickets? We're definitely not going into a game thinking we just want to contain; we want to be able to pick up 20 wickets as well in these conditions. I think [according to] the conditions, it looks like they've been preparing for spin,” Boucher said.

Boucher stresses on importance of 'good partnerships'

The South Africa coach also spoke about the importance of scoring big runs in the first innings before the wicket gets more bowler-friendly in the typical -continent conditions.

“We're well aware of what the challenges are, as a batting unit. We have spoken about getting some good partnerships, putting up a challenge as to how many hundreds we're looking to score in the series,” he said.

He further added that a good start gets a team the control of the game and, adding that it was the most important part of a series.

The South African coach said that he is a realist and his side’s approach into the game would be according to the situation and if the team feels it can’t win the match, then it will surely try to avoid defeat and stay alive in the series.

“We will be going out to try and get a result in favor of ourselves. If we find ourselves in a tricky situation, and it's realistically not a game that we can win, then will certainly go and try and find a way to draw the match. It's a two-match Test series, certainly, we will be going out to try and win the first test but yeah, we'll just take it day in and day out to see where we are and, and how we can get the end result to be as favorable as possible with regards to our team,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that it is important get skills and the execution right on the day and if his team can put more emphasis on doing that, then he would say that Proteas are headed in the right direction.

He added that the wickets are good to bat on, especially on the first couple of days.