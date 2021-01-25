Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in IOJK. — Reuters/File

Feb 5 to be observed as a public holiday in Sindh, says notification by provincial government

Kashmir day is observed each year to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir braving atrocities at the hands of the Indian government

The Sindh government has announced that February 5 (Friday) will be a public holiday across the province.

This was stated in a notification issued by the provincial government. In Pakistan, on Feb 5 every year, Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK).

A few days earlier, the federal government also announced a public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior earlier had said February 5, 2021 will be a public holiday across the country for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The government said that Kashmir Day is being observed to “signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour" Kashmiri martyrs. A one-minute silence will be observed on February 5 in solidarity with Kashmiris who are braving atrocities at the hands of the Indian government.

The Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory.

The conflict prompted global outrage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that grants special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).