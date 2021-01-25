Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in IOJK. — Reuters/File

  • Feb 5 to be observed as a public holiday in Sindh, says notification by provincial government
  • Kashmir day is observed each year to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir braving atrocities at the hands of the Indian government

The Sindh government has announced that February 5 (Friday) will be a public holiday across the province. 

This was stated in a notification issued by the provincial government. In Pakistan, on Feb 5 every year, Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed to convey a message of solidarity and support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK). 

A few days earlier, the federal government also announced a public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior earlier had said February 5, 2021 will be a public holiday across the country for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The government said that Kashmir Day is being observed to “signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour" Kashmiri martyrs. A one-minute silence will be observed on February 5 in solidarity with Kashmiris who are braving atrocities at the hands of the Indian government.

The Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on the disputed territory.

The conflict prompted global outrage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that grants special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

More From Pakistan:

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students
'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry

'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry
ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report

ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report
#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams

#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams
Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate

Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate
Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival

Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival
One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested

One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested
Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz

Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz
Did you know: Shafqat Mehmood's daughter is a famous Pakistani actress

Did you know: Shafqat Mehmood's daughter is a famous Pakistani actress
Broadsheet agreement signed without getting approval from relevant depts: former NAB chief

Broadsheet agreement signed without getting approval from relevant depts: former NAB chief
Federal govt to review social media regulations, AGP tells IHC

Federal govt to review social media regulations, AGP tells IHC

Latest

view all