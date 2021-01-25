Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N to contest Senate polls

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Parliamentary groups meeting. Photo:PML-N

  • PML-N had also decided to contest by-polls
  • Majority of party members agree to take part in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: PML-N, one of the main Opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has decided to contest the upcoming Senate polls.

The development came during a joint parliamentary meeting of MNAs and senators chaired by Maryam Nawaz at the August House today. It was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, and Rana Sanaullah, among others, while photos representing Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif were placed on chairs in a bid to show solidarity to the imprisoned party leaders.

Sources told Geo.tv that Maryam informed the party's parliamentary group of the decision to contest the Senate elections. Majority of the party leaders supported the move.

Earlier, the party also announced it would take part in by-polls.

Late last year, the 11-party Opposition alliance had sought resignations from all its lawmakers from the Parliament and provincial assemblies. The deadline was January 31.

But earlier this month, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had decided to not only take part in by-polls but also in the Senate elections. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had suggested the PDM bring no-confidence motions against the PTI governments at the Centre and in the provinces.

