Pak Army chief calls on PM Imran Khan to discuss national security

(L to R) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid meet at the PM's Office in Islamabad, on January 25, 2021. — Twitter

COAS Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan meet at PM Office

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting

The three officials discussed matters related to national security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the PM's Office.



The prime minister's office, in the tweet, mentioned that the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

According to the tweet, the prime minister, the army chief, and the intelligence's top official discussed matters related to national security.

Read more: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen Bajwa vow to bring culprits to justice

The development comes two weeks after the army chief and DG ISI had called on PM Imran Khan, and COAS Bajwa had vowed that the culprits behind the Machh massacre would be brought to justice.

They discussed the national security situation and condemned the "unfortunate Machh incident", said a brief statement issued by the PM Office.

Read more: Gen Bajwa, DG ISI meet PM Imran Khan to discuss internal, external security situation

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) also came under discussion.