Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak Army chief calls on PM Imran Khan to discuss national security

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

(L to R) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid meet at the PM's Office in Islamabad, on January 25, 2021. — Twitter 
  • COAS Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan meet at PM Office
  •  Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting
  • The three officials discussed matters related to national security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the PM's Office.

The prime minister's office, in the tweet, mentioned that the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

According to the tweet, the prime minister, the army chief, and the intelligence's top official discussed matters related to national security.

Read more: PM Imran Khan, COAS Gen Bajwa vow to bring culprits to justice

The development comes two weeks after the army chief and DG ISI had called on PM Imran Khan, and COAS Bajwa had vowed that the culprits behind the Machh massacre would be brought to justice.

They discussed the national security situation and condemned the "unfortunate Machh incident", said a brief statement issued by the PM Office.

Read more: Gen Bajwa, DG ISI meet PM Imran Khan to discuss internal, external security situation

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) also came under discussion.

More From Pakistan:

Millions of students benefited from tele-school amid coronavirus pandemic, says Shafqat Mehmood

Millions of students benefited from tele-school amid coronavirus pandemic, says Shafqat Mehmood
Finance ministry, IPPs sign Rs450bn payment deal

Finance ministry, IPPs sign Rs450bn payment deal
Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate

Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate
PML-N leaders oppose no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

PML-N leaders oppose no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
In response to SC, Sindh rejects holding Senate elections via open ballot

In response to SC, Sindh rejects holding Senate elections via open ballot
Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students
Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day

Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day
SHC asks Ali Zafar to file response by Feb 15 in Leena Ghani case

SHC asks Ali Zafar to file response by Feb 15 in Leena Ghani case
'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry

'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry
ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report

ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report
#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams

#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams

Latest

view all