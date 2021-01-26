Pak vs SA: Tight security measures in place for Karachi Test





The test match between South Africa and Pakistan will commence on January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh Police Security Division has devised a fool-proof security plan in connection with the South African team’s tour of Pakistan and the test match commencing on January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

According to a news report published in The News, around 5,000 personnel of the Karachi police, including 1500 cops of the Security Division and 1,050 SSU commandos, are performing security duties.

A special command and control bus will also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor law and order in the surroundings of the stadium.

In addition, personnel from the Traffic Police, Rapid Response Force, Special Branch, and personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium, Karachi Airport, routes, practice grounds, hotels, and other relevant places are also appointed at various spots in the metropolis.



DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security Division, said that aerial surveillance would also be made to beef up the security arrangements alongside sharpshooters — who would be deployed at sensitive points in the suburbs along the routes and around the National Stadium.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos will be deployed inside and outside the stadium to deal with any emergency situation, read the publication.

