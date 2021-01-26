Can't connect right now! retry
Daggers drawn: Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz trade barbs for days on Twitter

Seth Rogen was quick to call out Ted Cruz, labelling him a 'fascist' 

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen and US Senator Ted Cruz have been at loggerheads on Twitter over the past few days. d

Their conversation turned hostile quite rapidly as The Interview actor, 38, called out the Republican senator who held US President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord in contempt on Wednesday.

According to Cruz, Biden’s move "indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans."

Rogen was quick to call out Cruz as he wrote: “[expletive] off you fascist.”

Cruz hit back, calling Rogen’s tweet a “charming, civil, educated response.” He went on to add that, "If you're a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today's Dems are the party for you. If you're blue-collar, if you're a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing...not so much."

The two traded barbs for days on the micro-blogging platform but their spat intensified after Cruz commented on MGM’s tweet asking followers about the first film their watched in theaters.

“Fantasia. It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried—I was 4. My mom had to take me out. Good times,” Cruz tweeted.

Responding to that, Rogen once again hit out at him, saying: "Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

Cruz later wrote back: "They're all dead. So I think we're good. And Walt Disney was a Republican."

Rogen wrote in a separate tweet: "All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of [expletive]."

Cruz was ready with his own comeback as he wrote: "All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It's your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left."

Later, Rogen clarified that this was no feud but his rightful criticism.

"This isn't a Twitter ‘feud.’ @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So [expletivev] him,” he wrote. 

