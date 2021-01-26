Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs SA: Watch Imran Butt takes excellent catch on debut

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

  • Imran Butt took an excellent leap to catch out South African opener Aiden Markram off Shaheen Shah Afridi.
  • The visiting team lost their fifth wicket to Pakistan after batsman Dean Elgar was caught out on 136 runs.
  • ICC reshared Butt's catching video calling it "an unforgettable debut".

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Imran Butt took an excellent leap to catch out South African opener Aiden Markram off Shaheen Shah Afridi on Tuesday making his Test debut a memorable one.

Read more: Pak vs SA: Watch Mohammad Rizwan diving full length to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen

The cricket fans were pleased to see the positive attitude of Pakistani team in the field today. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared Butt's video where he can be seen standing in the slip cordon when he took a low-lying catch giving Pakistan the first wicket on a pitch.

"An unforgettable debut already for Imran But," the ICC said on Twitter.

Earlier, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan at the National stadium in Karachi.

South Africa entered the Test -- their first in Pakistan in 14 years -- with two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, to exploit a bare pitch which is expected to take spin.

Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and 25-year-old opener Imran Butt in a combination of three pacers and two spinners.

