Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Pak vs SA: Watch Mohammad Rizwan diving full length to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

  • The visiting team lost their second wicket to Pakistan after batsman Rassie van der Dussen was run out on 63 runs.
  • South Africa captain Quinton de Kock had won the toss and decided to bat in the first Test against Pakistan.
  • Fans were thrilled to see wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan who belly-flopped just in time to run out Dussen for 63 runs.

As Proteas opt to bat in the first Test against Pakistan, fans were thrilled to see Pakistani wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan belly-flopping just in time to run out South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen for 63 runs on Tuesday.

Here's the video of Mohammad Rizwan diving full length:

The visiting team lost their second wicket to Pakistan after batsman Rassie van der Dussen was run out on 63 runs.

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock had won the toss earlier and decided to bat in the first Test against Pakistan.

The opening Test in Karachi will be a perfect opportunity for the squad, especially Babar Azam, who will finally make his debut as Pakistan’s Test captain after his absence in the series in New Zealand because of injury.

The historic home series is being played behind closed doors because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

