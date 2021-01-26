Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘bharam’ culture video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘BHARAM CULTURE’ video

Amna Ilyas has left her fans swooning with a video she posted to highlight culture of exercising ‘power’ and the video clip has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing a video of herself on Instagram, Amna captioned it, “Dedicated to the BHARAM CULTURE”.

In the video, Amna can be heard introducing herself to traffic police officer, who is asking for her license, after she broke the single.

She wrote in the caption, “I don’t know about the other cities out there, but I’d venture to say they hold a lot more respect for their traffic police than we do.”

“This absurd culture of exercising “power” to get away from taking responsibility is out of fashion so it ain’t cool no more!”

She further wrote, “#respect #law #trafficpolice.”

The video has won the hearts of fans on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap
Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars
Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers

Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers
Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location
Meera reveals her wedding date

Meera reveals her wedding date
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship
Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message

Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message
Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father in tear-jerking post

Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father in tear-jerking post
Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap
Meesha Shafi defamation case: Court issues written order of Ali Zafar's claims

Meesha Shafi defamation case: Court issues written order of Ali Zafar's claims

Latest

view all