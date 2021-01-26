Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘BHARAM CULTURE’ video

Amna Ilyas has left her fans swooning with a video she posted to highlight culture of exercising ‘power’ and the video clip has taken the internet by storm.



Sharing a video of herself on Instagram, Amna captioned it, “Dedicated to the BHARAM CULTURE”.

In the video, Amna can be heard introducing herself to traffic police officer, who is asking for her license, after she broke the single.

She wrote in the caption, “I don’t know about the other cities out there, but I’d venture to say they hold a lot more respect for their traffic police than we do.”

“This absurd culture of exercising “power” to get away from taking responsibility is out of fashion so it ain’t cool no more!”



She further wrote, “#respect #law #trafficpolice.”

The video has won the hearts of fans on social media.