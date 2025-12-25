Actor Saba Qamar embroiled in police uniform controversy

Petition seeks registration of FIR against actor Saba Qamar for wearing police uniform in a video shoot without prior permission. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Actor Saba Qamar is facing legal trouble after a petition was filed seeking registration of a case against her over alleged unauthorised use of a police uniform during a video shoot.

The petition, moved before a local court, claims the actor appeared in police attire without obtaining prior permission from the relevant authorities, which the petitioner argues amounts to a violation of rules governing the use of official uniforms.

The plea was taken up by Lahore's Additional Sessions Judge Ilyas Rehan, who heard the petitioner's objections to the video circulating on social media.

The petitioner, Wasim Zawar, stated that Qamar appeared in a dressing room wearing a police uniform and displaying an SP rank badge in the video.

He argued that wearing a police uniform requires obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police authorities.

He informed the court that an application had been submitted earlier to the Old Anarkali police station seeking the registration of a case, but no action had been taken.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court adjourned the hearing until January 14.