Saba Qamar breaks silence after police uniform controversy

Actor Saba Qamar for wearing police uniform in a video shoot without prior permission. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has finally spoken out about the police uniform controversy, in which a petition was filed seeking the registration of a case against her, as she shared a request letter to the authorities concerned for the use of a police uniform.

In an Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of a news story regarding a petition filed against her for wearing a Punjab Police uniform.

The Baaghi actress also shared a letter, dated September 31th, 2021, written to the deputy inspector general of Lahore operations, seeking a request for buying and using the police uniform for a "DGPR Punjab project aimed at Pakistan's image betterment".

Alongside the letter and screenshot, Qamar described the petition as a tool of "publicity" by using her fame, asking the critics to "kindly look elsewhere for publicity.”

The actress said everything she has today is the result of “hard work”, advising critics to "focus on your own journey [as] your time will come."

Qamar’s comment came after the petition, moved before a local court of Lahore, claimed the actor appeared in police attire without obtaining prior permission from the relevant authorities, which the petitioner argues amounts to a violation of rules governing the use of official uniforms.

The plea was taken up by Lahore's Additional Sessions Judge Ilyas Rehan, who heard the petitioner's objections to the video circulating on social media.

The petitioner, Wasim Zawar, stated that Qamar appeared in a dressing room wearing a police uniform and displaying an SP rank badge in the video.

He argued that wearing a police uniform requires obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police authorities.

He informed the court that an application had been submitted earlier to the Old Anarkali police station seeking the registration of a case, but no action had been taken.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court adjourned the hearing until January 14.