Maryam Nawaz will not attend Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz will not be able to attend Bakhtawar’s wedding due to other engagements, confirms PML-N leader

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says he has not been invited to the wedding.

Around 300 guests are invited to the marriage ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will not attend the wedding ceremony of Bakhttawar Bhutto, senior party leader Mohammad Zubair confirmed on Tuesday.

The wedding of the former prime Benazir Bhutto’s daughter has become the talk of the town where top political and military leaders have been invited by the Bilawal House.

“Maryam Nawaz will not be able to attend Bakhtawar’s wedding scheduled on January 30 due to other engagements,” Zubair told The News. However, it was not clear whether she has been invited or not.

Read more: Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the media that he has not been invited to the wedding.

Responding to a question on whether he was attending Bakhtawar's wedding or not, he said: "Whose marriage? I have not been invited to Zardari Sahab's daughter's wedding."

"I have no idea who is attending the wedding; however, I have not been invited," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal House on January 22 announced the wedding date of Bakhtawar with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary. A simple Mehndi ceremony will take place on today at the Bilawal House.

A spokesperson said that the Nikah of Bakhtawar will be held on 29th of January, while the Barat is scheduled for 30th of January.

He maintained that around 300 guests are invited to the marriage ceremony.

The spokesperson further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has suspended his political activities for one week on the special occasion.