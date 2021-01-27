Sindh government sets up 14 coronavirus vaccination centres

Pakistan is expected to receive the first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm. Photo: File

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department on Tuesday said that 14 coornavirus vaccination centres have been set up across the province, although Pakistan is yet to receive the vaccine.

By the start of next month, Pakistan is expected to receive the first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm, which has been approached by the governments of both Pakistan and Sindh.

As per details from the provincial government, nine centres have been set up in Karachi for vaccination against the contagious disease.

Moreover, one vaccination centre each have been set up in five other cities of the province.

The official from the health department said that in Karachi’s District South, one vaccination centre has been set up at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and another at the Khaliq Dina Hall.

In District East, one vaccination centre has been established at the Ojha Campus of the Dow University of Health Sciences and another at the Aga Khan University Hospital, added the official.

The official said that in District Central, one vaccination centre has been set up at the Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad and another at the Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi.

In District Korangi, the vaccination centre has been established at the Sindh Government Hospital Korangi No. 5; in District Malir, at the Urban Health Centre in Thado Nalo; and in District West, at the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital, added the official.

The official said that Sindh’s other vaccination centres have been set up at the Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad, the HIS Hospital in Sukkur’s Labour Colony, the Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana, the MCH Society in Nawabshah and the District Hospital Mirpurkhas.

According to Sindh government spokesperson, these vaccination centres have been provided all the necessary equipment and appliances, including refrigerators, while the training of the staff members to be deployed at these facilities is currently underway.