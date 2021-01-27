On Shafqat Mehmood's directives, Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. — PID/File

Single National Curriculum to begin next academic year: August 2021

Students from pre-1 to Grade 5 of all public and private sectors will follow the new curriculum

Textbook publishers have been asked to obtain NOC, ensure books are aligned with intended learning outcomes



Pakistan will see the start of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the next academic year, which is due to begin in August 2021, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training announced on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, under the directives of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, the new year "would start now in August 2021 due to extension in examination dates to be held in May/June and also prolonged school closures in the academic year of 2020".



The SNC has been developed in consultation with area governments, said the ministry, adding that students of pre-1 to grade 5 will follow it.

It will come into effect across all public and private schools in the next academic year.

The ministry said that a letter was sent to all provincial and area governments regarding the Textbook Policy under the unified curriculum.

What textbook publishers must ensure



According to the policy, private publishers are allowed to develop textbooks to be used to by students under the new curriculum on the condition that the books are "aligned with the [student learning outcomes] prescribed by SNC".

Also, the publishers will require a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the provincial textbook boards so that they may "check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti-religion, and any other hate material".



The National Curriculum Council has also developed model textbooks aligned with the intended learning outcomes for students of classes pre-1 to 5, said the statement.



What textbook boards must ensure



The textbook boards, for their part, have been advised to "exercise due diligence to ensure that private publishers are producing textbooks in line with the objectives and contents of SNC".



The ministry has also advised them to "facilitate the procedure of NOC without red-tapism and avoiding cumbersome administrative complications".





