Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Pakistan Railways bookings back on track after server issues

By
Rana Javaid

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

A railway station is seen crowded with customers looking to board a train before it departs. — APP/File

Pakistan Railways has resumed its booking operations, a statement said on Wednesday evening, after server issues that began a day earlier had halted all reservations.

According to Chief Commercial Manager Malik Farooq Iqbal, all reservation offices and stations are now fully functional and facilitating bookings.

A technical fault in the servers of the Pakistan Railways IT department had continued for most of the day today.

The glitch had caused immense stress to passengers who were unable to make travel bookings since Tuesday morning, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that no new bookings were being done and only tickets for previous bookings were being issued.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways Headquarters Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon urged the officers of the department to rectify the problem and ensure immediate availability of tickets.

Services at all reservation offices will be restored within an hour and passengers will be able to book their tickets, the statement, issued on Wednesday afternoon said.

Pakistan Railways apologised to customers for difficulties encountered in making bookings due to the technical glitch in the servers.


More From Pakistan:

Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey

Most Pakistanis choose not to get coronavirus vaccine: survey
PTI lawmakers remember Jahangir Tareen as Senate elections approach

PTI lawmakers remember Jahangir Tareen as Senate elections approach
Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding

Maryam Nawaz sends best wishes to Bakhtawar Bhutto on her wedding
Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts

Ahsan Iqbal urges PM Imran Khan to 'mortgage his 300-Kanal palace' to pay off debts
Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol

Watch: Dog rides in style in Sindh Governor House vehicle with police protocol
Government-backed COVID-19 vaccines to be free for all, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Government-backed COVID-19 vaccines to be free for all, says Dr Faisal Sultan
Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams

Shafqat Mehmood 'happy' after HEC allows universities to conduct online exams
In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?

In which cities will Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding events take place?
'Universities' discretion,' says HEC in response to calls for online exams

'Universities' discretion,' says HEC in response to calls for online exams
Evidence suggests ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani remained in contact with RAW, Ministry of Defence tells court

Evidence suggests ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani remained in contact with RAW, Ministry of Defence tells court
Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides

Schools to resume remaining classes on Feb 1, NCOC decides
UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals

UFO spotted by Pakistani pilots near Rahim Yar Khan, new video reveals

Latest

view all