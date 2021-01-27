Pakistan Railways bookings back on track after server issues

A railway station is seen crowded with customers looking to board a train before it departs. — APP/File

Pakistan Railways has resumed its booking operations, a statement said on Wednesday evening, after server issues that began a day earlier had halted all reservations.



According to Chief Commercial Manager Malik Farooq Iqbal, all reservation offices and stations are now fully functional and facilitating bookings.

A technical fault in the servers of the Pakistan Railways IT department had continued for most of the day today.

The glitch had caused immense stress to passengers who were unable to make travel bookings since Tuesday morning, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that no new bookings were being done and only tickets for previous bookings were being issued.



According to a statement by the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways Headquarters Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon urged the officers of the department to rectify the problem and ensure immediate availability of tickets.

Services at all reservation offices will be restored within an hour and passengers will be able to book their tickets, the statement, issued on Wednesday afternoon said.

Pakistan Railways apologised to customers for difficulties encountered in making bookings due to the technical glitch in the servers.



