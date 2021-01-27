PTI lawmakers remember Jahangir Tareen as Senate elections approach

PTI leader Raja Riaz came out in Jahangir Tareen's support during party meeting

Jahangir Tareen's services for the party cannot be forgotten, asserts Riaz

Tareen should be appointed as chairman for committee on Senate elections in Punjab, he says

With the Senate elections approaching fast, PTI lawmakers have started remembering their party's former secretary-general and close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen.



During a party meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen came under discussion. PTI leader Raja Riaz came out in Tareen's support and said that he should be "appointed as chairman for the committee on Senate elections in Punjab."

Riaz further suggested that said Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former health minister Amir Kayani, and PTI Punjab's president Ejaz Chaudhry should be included in the committee.

"Jahangir Tareen's services for the party cannot be forgotten," Riaz asserted.

Once PM Imran Khan's closest confidante and the main sponsor of the PTI's operations, the former party secretary-general is aggrieved at the way he has been treated by those who are considered the eyes and ears of the premier.



Known for his acumen and sharp political skills, Tareen is credited by his allies and foes both for helping the PTI for several years when there was hardly anyone else around to do the heavy lifting. He is credited with spending his own money to help the party gain media mileage and to make inroads in other parties ahead of the general elections two years ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to a Federal Investigation Agency ​​investigation report, Jahangir Tareen was involved in money laundering and sugar mill fraud — and after that, the PTI had distanced itself from him.