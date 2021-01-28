Karachi ranks as second most polluted city in the world today

According to the Air Quality Index, Karachi has ranked second among the most polluted cities in the world today



KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department said the city's weather is likely to remain dry and cold during the next 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the Air Quality Index, Karachi has been ranked second among the most polluted cities in the world today.

The minimum temperature recorded in the provincial capital city today was 9.2°C. However, due to the haze, the visibility near the airport was recorded at 3 kilometres.

As per details from the weather department, the humidity in the air was recorded at 51%, whereas, winds have been blowing from the northeast at a speed of 7 kilometres per hour.

On the other hand, the atmosphere in Karachi today is extremely harmful to health.

According to the Air Quality Index, the port city today is the second most polluted city in the world. The amount of polluted particles in the city's air has been recorded at 274 particulate meters.

Lahore ranks fifth in the list of polluted cities in the world with 277 particulate meters.

Today, India's capital New Delhi ranked first followed by Karachi and Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. According to the classification, pollution from 151 to 200 degrees is harmful to health.

Pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health, while more than 301 degrees indicates dangerous pollution.