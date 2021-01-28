Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan addresses a press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad, Pakistan, January 28, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Babar Awan says three amendments related to upcoming Senate elections to be presented in the Parliament next week

Notes that the constitutional amendment bill proposes allowing "voting not to be hidden"

Mentions that an amendment to "Article 63-1C of the Constitution will be introduced" as well

ISLAMABAD: A bill comprising three amendments to the Constitution of Pakistan would be presented in the Parliament next week ahead of the upcoming Senate elections, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department (PID) here in Islamabad, Babar Awan said the constitutional amendment bill proposes allowing "voting not to be hidden".

Read more: Sindh rejects holding Senate elections via open ballot in response to SC



"To date, no one ever talked about legislation to make the Senate elections fair," the PM's aide underscored. "For the first time in Pakistan's history, a constitutional package for reforms has been prepared.

"The bill will introduce three amendments," he added, one of which would be "to Article 63-1C of the Constitution".

"We're using the words 'open vote' instead of 'single transferable vote'," he explained.

Also read: All parties should sit together and decide Senate election votes, says Sheikh Rasheed

Awan mentioned that "rates" had been determined for the Senate elections but vowed to "tell everyone" about it. "The buying and selling of votes in the [upcoming] Senate elections can be stopped.

"It was agreed in the Charter of Democracy that the vote should be open and recognisable. In order to stop horse trading, the Opposition parties should unite and consider the amendment as a national agenda," he stressed.

Related: Pakistan's top court issues notices to advocate generals, ECP over Senate polls

The premier's aide also spoke of the anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner, saying two of the parties in it had "openly said they will break up the Balochistan government".

"Governments do not go as a result of bad prayers but through a no-confidence motion under a constitutional procedure," he said. "The transparency report is another proof of the PML-N's corruption."