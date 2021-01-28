Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Amendment to Article 63 (1)(c) to be introduced ahead of Senate elections: Babar Awan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan addresses a press conference at the Press Information Department in Islamabad, Pakistan, January 28, 2021. Geo News/via Geo.tv

  • Babar Awan says three amendments related to upcoming Senate elections to be presented in the Parliament next week
  • Notes that the constitutional amendment bill proposes allowing "voting not to be hidden"
  • Mentions that an amendment to "Article 63-1C of the Constitution will be introduced" as well

ISLAMABAD: A bill comprising three amendments to the Constitution of Pakistan would be presented in the Parliament next week ahead of the upcoming Senate elections, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department (PID) here in Islamabad, Babar Awan said the constitutional amendment bill proposes allowing "voting not to be hidden".

Read more: Sindh rejects holding Senate elections via open ballot in response to SC

"To date, no one ever talked about legislation to make the Senate elections fair," the PM's aide underscored. "For the first time in Pakistan's history, a constitutional package for reforms has been prepared.

"The bill will introduce three amendments," he added, one of which would be "to Article 63-1C of the Constitution".

"We're using the words 'open vote' instead of 'single transferable vote'," he explained.

Also read: All parties should sit together and decide Senate election votes, says Sheikh Rasheed

Awan mentioned that "rates" had been determined for the Senate elections but vowed to "tell everyone" about it. "The buying and selling of votes in the [upcoming] Senate elections can be stopped.

"It was agreed in the Charter of Democracy that the vote should be open and recognisable. In order to stop horse trading, the Opposition parties should unite and consider the amendment as a national agenda," he stressed.

Related: Pakistan's top court issues notices to advocate generals, ECP over Senate polls

The premier's aide also spoke of the anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner, saying two of the parties in it had "openly said they will break up the Balochistan government".

"Governments do not go as a result of bad prayers but through a no-confidence motion under a constitutional procedure," he said. "The transparency report is another proof of the PML-N's corruption."

More From Pakistan:

After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams

After countrywide protests, Karachi students demand online exams
Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August

Shafqat Mehmood says academic year for schools to start from August
Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan must aim for self-reliance, rather than pleasing other nations: PM Imran Khan
900,000 hacking incidents occur daily in Pakistan: IT minister

900,000 hacking incidents occur daily in Pakistan: IT minister
Two Pakistanis bag awards for 'Inspiring Business Transformation' at World CIO 200 Summit 2020

Two Pakistanis bag awards for 'Inspiring Business Transformation' at World CIO 200 Summit 2020
Coronavirus: Islamabad admin allows outdoor dining after 10pm, indoor still banned

Coronavirus: Islamabad admin allows outdoor dining after 10pm, indoor still banned
Opposition leaders slam PTI government, Imran Khan over Pakistan's low ranking on corruption index

Opposition leaders slam PTI government, Imran Khan over Pakistan's low ranking on corruption index
I am 11. I have petitioned an Islamabad court to ban falcon poaching in Pakistan

I am 11. I have petitioned an Islamabad court to ban falcon poaching in Pakistan
Punjab to buy gene sequencing technology to track COVID-19 variants

Punjab to buy gene sequencing technology to track COVID-19 variants
Daniel Pearl case: Supreme Court orders release of prime accused Omar Sheikh

Daniel Pearl case: Supreme Court orders release of prime accused Omar Sheikh
Pakistan slides in Transparency International's corruption perception rankings

Pakistan slides in Transparency International's corruption perception rankings
All you want to know about Bakhtawar Bhutto's mehendi

All you want to know about Bakhtawar Bhutto's mehendi

Latest

view all