Time for world to see ‘India as state-sponsor of terrorism’: Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry addresses an event. Photo: Geo News/File
  • FO Spokesman says the Indian campaign to malign Pakistan has continued following the release of the EU DisInfo Lab report.
  • Kashmiris all over the world observed the Republic Day of India in January as Black Day.
  • Pakistan has also expressed its deep concern over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday has said that India masqueraded itself as a victim of terrorism for too long, calling upon the international community to see the reality of India as a "state-sponsor of terrorism" and also a "purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally", The News reported on Friday.

At a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office (FO) said that India, which is not a "democratic but a fascist state" has fully been exposed at the international level.

EU DisInfo Lab report

Speaking about India’s global disinformation campaign against Pakistan, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the campaign to malign Pakistan has continued following the release of the EU DisInfo Lab report that exposed India-backed network of media outlets.

The FO official termed the hearing by the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union including Disinformation as "an acknowledgement of the international community against the misuse of prestigious platforms by India against Pakistan".

'India's Republic Day observed as Black Day in Kashmir'

Lamenting the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), Chaudhry said that Kashmiris all over the world observed the Republic Day of India in January as Black Day.

"By observing the Republic Day of India as Black Day, the Kashmiris, once again, made their aspirations clear," he added.

The FO spokesperson said the oppressed Kashmiris sent an unambiguous message to the world community that Kashmiris would never accept India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiri leaders arrested over malicious, false charges

Pakistan also expressed its deep concern over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders, including Asiya Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Yasin Malik, Masarat Alam Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie, and others.

Invoking draconian laws, he said that the Indian government had illegally arrested these Kashmiri leaders over malicious, false, and fabricated charges.

"Imprisonment and torturing of Kashmiri leaders on the basis of their political ideology and struggle against illegal Indian occupation is a true reflection of the extremist mindset of the RSS-BJP regime which has no respect for the human rights of the Kashmiri people," he said.

He went on to add that the indigenous movement of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination, as outlined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, would only gain strength in the face of state-terrorism by the RSS-BJP regime.

Chaudhry reiterated that Pakistan once again called upon the international community, particularly the United States (US), United Nations, ICRC, and human rights and humanitarian organisations, to take notice of the Indian government’s inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leaders and raise voice for their immediate release from illegal Indian detention.

