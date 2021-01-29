Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to her best friend Reenaa Pillai Gupta on her birthday.



Sharing an adorable throwback photo, Kareena wrote, “Some friendships need no tag, some need no name, some friendships stand the test of time and last forever.”

She further said, “From us being crazy teenagers to our crazy boys now... this one's forever.”

“Love you reenz. Happy birthday”, followed y heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, is due to welcome the child in early February.

This was revealed by Saif Ali Khan in an interview on Thursday.

In August last year, Kareena Kapoor and Khan announced the news of their second child.