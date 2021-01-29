Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate throne in favour of Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Queen Elizabeth will not be giving up the throne in favour of Prince Charles 

Queen Elizabeth has shunned Prince Charles' desire of wearing the crown and becoming the sole King of England.

The 96-year-old British monarch has no plans of stepping down and abdicating the throne in favour of Charles anytime soon.

Shedding light on the subject, a palace insider told PEOPLE, "Neither her physical nor her mental health are waning." Meanwhile, a second source close to the Queen said she is doing extremely "well" and "in good fettle."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said that the monarch will not be giving up the throne as she is physically fit and active.

She “is a great believer in sensible exercise," he said about the Queen who often heads for her daily walk in the surrounding gardens of the Buckingham Palace each afternoon.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'
Katy Perry reflects on embracing motherhood: 'I highly recommend it'

Katy Perry reflects on embracing motherhood: 'I highly recommend it'
Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony

Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony
Rita Ora 'forced' to follow Australia's 2-week quarantine period for The Voice

Rita Ora 'forced' to follow Australia's 2-week quarantine period for The Voice
Olivia Munn showers praises on Jamie Foxx for stellar performance in 'Soul'

Olivia Munn showers praises on Jamie Foxx for stellar performance in 'Soul'
Kim Kardashian sobs in emotional season finale teaser of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian sobs in emotional season finale teaser of KUWTK
Ayeza Khan says number of social media followers doesn't guarantee long term success

Ayeza Khan says number of social media followers doesn't guarantee long term success

Fans react to trailer for final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Fans react to trailer for final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Billie Eilish reveals why she’d ‘sit in the car and cry’ over ‘The Killers’

Billie Eilish reveals why she’d ‘sit in the car and cry’ over ‘The Killers’
Mariah Carey hilariously recreates Shawn Mendes' post

Mariah Carey hilariously recreates Shawn Mendes' post
Kate Middleton ‘ripped apart' over lockdown struggle admissions

Kate Middleton ‘ripped apart' over lockdown struggle admissions
Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles

Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles

Latest

view all