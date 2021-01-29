PAK vs SA: Team should play abroad just like it plays on home soil, says Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam speaking during a press conference. Photo: PCB

Skipper Babar Azam says team should play abroad just like it plays on home soil

Appreciates Pakistan's win against South Africa in Karachi Test, calls it team effort

Says Rawalpindi conditions will be different so team must be ready

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricket skipper Babar Azam has said that he wants the team to achieve victories in away tours, adding that players should perform the way they did on home soil.



Talking to media via an online conference after the Green Shirts' seven-wicket win over South Africa in Karachi Test, Babar said that in order to become a top-class team, it is important for a side to be good enough for all types of conditions.

“As a captain I want this team to be as good in away series as it is in home series. If you’ll be able to do well in away tours and start winning outside your home, then you’ll automatically get the confidence,” he said.

“I believe to achieve such level, we must remain consistent with team plans and give confidence to players instead of judging them merely for one or two performances,” he highlighted.

Talking about the win in Karachi Test, the Pakistani captain said that players were "desperate for a win against a top team" and this will surely "boost the team's confidence."

He also praised Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam for showing character and leading Pakistan’s fight back.

“The way Fawad and Azhar played after we were four down was remarkable, their batting gave us the confidence and brought us back into game,” Babar said.

“Spinners also played well and did what was expected from them. It was a collective effort and everyone contributed for the team’s cause,” the Pakistani captain said.

Replying to a question, Babar Azam said that the condition in Rawalpindi will be different from what it was in Karachi and a final XI will be decided once the team reaches there.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan will continue its streak in the second Test and improve its ranking.

