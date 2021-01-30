Secretary Blinken urges Pakistan to ‘ensure accountability’ in Daniel Pearl’s murder

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File photos

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Friday talked to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and urged him to “ensure accountability” in the Daniel Pearl murder case.



The telephonic discussion between the two leaders focused on bilateral issues, the Afghan peace process and the recent Supreme Court order acquitting the accused in the 2002 murder of the American journalist which sparked global outrage.

“Spoke with @SMQureshiPTI on ensuring accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others responsible for Daniel Pearl’s murder,” Blinken said.

He added that they “underscored the importance of continued US-Pakistan cooperation in supporting regional stability”.

The foreign minister maintained that it was important and in the mutual interest that justice was served through legal means. He also highlighted the steps being taken in this regard.

FM Qureshi, according to details, congratulated Secretary Blinken on assuming his office and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a comprehensive partnership with the United States based on the convergence of interests on a whole range of issues.

Antony J. Blinken was sworn in as the 71st US Secretary of State on January 26, 2021.

‘New vision’

Highlighting the transformation in Pakistan, the foreign minister stressed that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had a new vision that placed a premium on forging an economic partnership, building a peaceful neighborhood, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Afghan peace

Qureshi told Secretary Blinken that peace in Afghanistan through a negotiated political settlement was one of the fundamental convergences between the two countries.

He said it was essential to have a reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire and to work towards securing an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan. Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace process and remained committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace, he added.

The foreign minister also highlighted Pakistan’s resolute measures as well as immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Secretary Blinken recalled the US–Pakistan cooperation over the years and noted that the two countries had a range of areas to engage in. He acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to remain engaged and work together on advancing the two countries’ bilateral agenda and promoting common interests in the region and beyond.