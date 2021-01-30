Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 30 2021
Everything wrong with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explained

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Fate: The Winx Saga is a Netflix production that has gained the most traction online and not completely for the right reasons. There are many die-hard fans of the original Winx Club who have taken to their respective social media accounts, to bash the creators for their 'editorial decisions'.

For those unaware,Winx Club is a 2004 Italian animation crafted by Iginio Straffi and it showcases the journey of six teenage young girls going to the Alfea School for Faires.

This depiction however has polarized many, especially in light of its blatant whitewashing, horrid views on adoption and misuse of ancient mysteries like ‘changlings’ to build character arcs.

Some of its biggest issues revolve around whitewashing characters and Twitter has been set ablaze over it all. Some fans of the original Winx Club even took up arms and exclaimed, “Y’all I cannot describe how mad this makes me. As a child I love loved Flora because she not only had nature powers, which were my favorite at the time, but she was Hispanic!! As a young Hispanic girl growing up we basically had no rep and this is beyond wrong. #winx #Flora”

They even pointed out the editorial decision to erase any trace of diversity in the cast since Flora was originally Latinx and Musa was a Chinese fairy of music. 

They even pointed out the editorial decision to cancel out Techna from the mix and complained how, "there's 6 not 5."

Another major issue surrounding the show is its portrayal of adoption. Throughout the entire show the only thing on Bloom’s mind has been finding her “real parents” even after her one-track mind nearly put every student's life at risk in Alfea. 

The darkened theme also caused a bit of online commotion while many others questioned the need for it becoming a love triangle between characters who were never together in the original.

