Nick Jonas roots for Priyanka Chopra: ‘You'll be the first Jonas to win an Oscar’

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has been bagging infinite praises following the release of her latest hit, The White Tiger.



And while her colossal fan-base is already proud of the diva’s stellar performance in the gripping tale, her husband Nick Jonas is the most proud.

In her recent appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit, the Quantico actor revealed how her husband told her she might be the first in the Jonas clan to win an Oscar.

“I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do,” she said.

“That was my career in India. I've played various different characters, and I've played a lot of immersive parts,” she went on to say.

She revealed how Nick has been rooting for her performance in the film even since before it was released: He was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.'"