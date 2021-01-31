Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas roots for Priyanka Chopra: ‘You'll be the first Jonas to win an Oscar’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has been bagging infinite praises following the release of her latest hit, The White Tiger

And while her colossal fan-base is already proud of the diva’s stellar performance in the gripping tale, her husband Nick Jonas is the most proud.

In her recent appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit, the Quantico actor revealed how her husband told her she might be the first in the Jonas clan to win an Oscar.

“I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do,” she said.

“That was my career in India. I've played various different characters, and I've played a lot of immersive parts,” she went on to say.

She revealed how Nick has been rooting for her performance in the film even since before it was released: He was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.'"

More From Entertainment:

When Angelina Jolie had her Bollywood moment with Shah Rukh Khan: Watch

When Angelina Jolie had her Bollywood moment with Shah Rukh Khan: Watch
Royal family in for a ‘difficult’ decade after Prince Andrew ‘tarnishes’ image

Royal family in for a ‘difficult’ decade after Prince Andrew ‘tarnishes’ image
Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Katy Perry gushes over five-month-old daughter: ‘She changed my life’

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga

Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto pair up for Apple miniseries based on WeWork saga
Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child

Blake Lively says she felt ‘insecure’ in her body after delivering third child
Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Pop producer Sophie dies at 34 after 'terrible accident'

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move
Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture
Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all