Lady Gaga reveals when is the wedding with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has confirmed she and fiancé Michael Polansky will be getting married "soon."

The songstress dropped the update during a surprise appearance on Bruno Mars' Romantic Radio iHeartRadio livestream on Friday.

The 39-year-old singer delivered the news in a recorded message, asking Mars to help pick out a special song for the occasion.

"Me and my fiancé have been traveling all year, but we're getting married soon. We were hoping you could choose a special song for us," she said.

Mars obliged, recommending Risk It All from his new album.

The announcement lines up with comments Gaga and Polansky made in a previous interview, where the couple revealed they had been mulling over their wedding plans constantly.

"We have these breaks, and they're tempting. It's like, 'OK, can we get married that weekend?'" Gaga said at the time.

Polansky added that they are hoping to keep things intimate rather than staging a large-scale event.

"We don't want a really big wedding, but we want to enjoy it," he said. "In a lot of ways, we already feel married, so it's not like it's gonna change much."

The pair had indicated they were eyeing a window during or after Gaga closes out her Mayhem Ball Tour, which is scheduled to wrap on 13th April at Madison Square Garden in New York City, suggesting the wedding could be just weeks away.

Gaga and Polansky's engagement was announced at the 2024 Paris Olympics, though a source told Page Six that Polansky had actually proposed several months earlier, around the time of her 38th birthday in March 2024.

The proposal itself had a rather unconventional beginning, Gaga revealed on the Howard Stern Show in March 2025 that her Harvard-graduate fiancé initially got down on one knee with a blade of grass before later presenting her with a $2 million ring.