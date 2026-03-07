Kevin Federline questions Britney Spears after DUI arrest

Kevin Federline has broken his silence on Britney Spears' DUI arrest, expressing concern through his lawyer that this week's incident may not be an isolated one.

A statement from Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, was obtained by TMZ on Friday.

"Kevin hopes for the best for Britney and if help is necessary, he hopes that she will neither resist it or those who are attempting to work with her," the statement read.

"The concern is whether this is just a one off or a one more."

Kaplan also said he had been in contact with Spears' lawyer since the arrest but that he and his client had no more information than what had already been reported publicly.

Sources close to Spears, however, are pointing directly at Federline's own actions as a contributing factor in her downward spiral.

A source told Page Six that it was Federline's tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, released in October 2025, that sent Spears into a difficult period from which she has struggled to recover.

"It was the Kevin book that really sent her over the edge, and it's been downhill from there. It really impacted her emotionally," the insider said, adding that her behaviour had become "increasingly erratic in recent months" and that "she goes from being fine to being not."

In the book, Federline made a series of serious allegations about Spears, including claims about drug use, erratic behaviour, and infidelity, all of which Spears has denied.

She has accused her ex-husband of making a "profit off [her] pain" with the publication.

Spears, 44, was arrested on Wednesday evening after officers observed her BMW swerving in and out of traffic.

She was believed to be under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, underwent field sobriety tests, and was taken to hospital to have her blood alcohol level tested.

She was booked at 3:02 a.m. and released three hours later. An unknown substance found in her car is currently being tested in a lab. She is due in court on 4th May.