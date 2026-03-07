Harry Styles celebrates release of new album with England show

Harry Styles marked the release of his fourth studio album with a one-night-only pop-up concert in Manchester, returning to his home country to celebrate the arrival of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally in front of a packed crowd at Co-op Live on Friday, 6th March.

The Grammy winner, 32, took to the stage at the 20,000-capacity arena, a venue he invested in back in 2020, dressed in a blue shirt and yellow trousers, performing a set built largely around his new album.

The night included the live debut of tracks such as American Girls and Season 2 Weight Loss, as well as lead single Aperture.

He also performed an acoustic rendition of From the Dining Table before closing with his breakthrough hit Sign of the Times.

The concert came on the same day the album dropped, following an announcement Styles made in January after several years of keeping a low profile.

Ahead of the show, Styles gave away 100 tickets to pupils at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College, the school he attended as a child, randomly selected from 600 applicants.

Headteacher Nigel Bielby told the BBC he was proud of how Styles has stayed connected to his roots.

"Even given his incredible rise to fame and his immense talent and success, Harry understands what it means to be successful but also to maintain his sense of personal identity, integrity and credibility," he said.

For those who missed out on tickets, the concert will be available to watch on Netflix on Sunday, 8th March at 3 p.m. ET. Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester. marks his first-ever live concert to appear on a streaming platform.

A teaser released on Thursday showed Styles rolling up his sleeves with a simple declaration: "Let me go to work."