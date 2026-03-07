'Pulp Fiction' actor's family confirms death in emotional statement

Stephen Hibbert, the actor who played a pivotal role in Pulp Fiction despite never saying a word, has passed away at the age of 68.

The late actor and writer, best known for playing the silent, leather-clad character "The Gimp" in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film, breathed his last on Monday, March 2, following a heart attack while in Denver, Colorado.

Shortly after the acclaimed writer’s death news, his children Ronnie, Rosalind and Greg issued an emotional statement, confirming his passing and honouring their father.

“Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week,” his family reportedly told TMZ. “His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many.”

Beyond his iconic, non-speaking role in Pulp Fiction, Hibbert was an accomplished writer, contributing to Late Night with David Letterman (1984–1986), Mad TV, and Boy Meets World.

He appeared in The Cat in the Hat, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and as a guard in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

In a 2024 interview, Hibbert discussed the lasting, unexpected fame from his brief but memorable role in Pulp Fiction.

The actor said he got “two dozen messages” on his answering machine from men telling him they liked his performance and wanted to meet for coffee.

“I quickly changed my number and became unlisted,” he quipped.