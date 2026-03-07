Holly Willoughby spotted with Nicole Appleton as she prepares for Youtube comeback

Holly Willoughby joined her friend Nicole Appleton for a lunch date with pals

Holly Willoughby joined her friend Nicole Appleton for a lunch date with pals at 1 Hotel MayFair in London on Friday.

For the outing, This Morning host, 45, donned a chic navy trench coat and accessroirsed with a matching leather shoulder bag.

She completed her look with denim jeans and a white blouse as she paused for a stunning pose on her way to the luxurious hotel.

Meanwhile All Saints star Nicole, 51, showed off her slim frame in a pair of stylish jeans and a black shoulder-padded blazer with a white T-shirt underneath.

It comes shortly after reported emerged that Holly is preparing to make her TV comeback with her own Youtube channel, following speculation about a solo project.

It has now been reported that the 44-year-old is following other stars who have their own channels, including Ant and Dec, chef Gordon Ramsay and rapper KSI.

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023, after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.

Since leaving This Morning, she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt.